AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,847 Increased By 1.8 (0.02%)
BR30 25,393 Increased By 137.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

AFP Published 30 May, 2024 01:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles early Thursday, Seoul's military said, hours after Pyongyang sent hundreds of trash-filled balloons across the border to punish South Korea.

The launch follows a failed attempt by the nuclear-armed North to put a second spy satellite into orbit on Monday, shortly after Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo held a rare summit and called for Pyongyang to give up their nukes.

Kim Jong Un's powerful sister on Thursday referred to the balloon barrage, which reportedly contained animal faeces, as "sincere presents" for the South in a statement, saying they were justified retaliation for anti-Kim propaganda sent northwards by activists.

North Korea also hit back at the UN Security Council, which will hold a meeting Friday to discuss the failed satellite launch, which violated a raft of UN sanctions on Pyongyang's use of ballistic technology.

Early Thursday, Seoul's military said it had detected the launch of what is suspected to be "around 10 short-range ballistic missiles", fired into waters east of the Korean peninsula.

The missiles flew around 350 kilometres (217 miles), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, calling the launch a "provocation" and saying it was analysing the specifics alongside the United States and Japan.

North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles, Seoul says

Japan also confirmed the launch, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida telling reporters the ballistic missiles "appeared to have fallen outside of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone."

Tokyo "strongly condemns" the launch, Kishida said, adding they had already lodged a protest.

Kishida had been in Seoul on Monday to meet South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang for the countries' first trilateral summit since 2019, where they reaffirmed their commitment to the "denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

North Korea said that even discussing denuclearisation was a "grave provocation" that would violate the country's constitution, changed in 2023 to enshrine its status as a nuclear state.

It conducted its failed satellite launch just hours later, which was widely condemned including by Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

It then sent balloons across the border late Tuesday, before firing its salvo of ballistic missiles Thursday.

"It is unprecedented that such a large number of short-range missiles were fired simultaneously," Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, told AFP.

"It appears to be the North's protest of the 'denuclearisation' pledge agreed at the three-way summit and the calling for the UN Security Council meeting to discuss its satellite launch," Hong said, calling it a "tit for tat approach".

All signs indicate "this decision was made at the highest decision-making body," he added.

UN meeting

Analysts say there is significant technological overlap between space launch capabilities and the development of ballistic missiles.

Putting a reconnaissance satellite into orbit has long been a top priority for Kim's regime, and it claimed to have succeeded in November, after two failed attempts last year.

But Pyongyang said the rocket carrying its "Malligyong-1-1" reconnaissance satellite exploded minutes after launch due to a suspected engine problem.

In a speech released by the official Korean Central News Agency late Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country was undeterred.

"Although we failed to achieve the results we had hoped to get in the recent reconnaissance satellite launch, we must never feel scared or dispirited but make still greater efforts," he said.

Also on Thursday, North Korea released a statement calling UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "the most spiritless and weak-willed secretary-general in the history of the United Nations" ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on the launch.

Pyongyang said it had to express "deep concern about the fact that the UNSC is going to convene an open meeting again to call the DPRK's legitimate satellite launch into question," said the statement by Kim Son Gyong, a North Korean foreign ministry official.

For the North, "the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite is an inevitable undertaking for bolstering up the might of self-defence," he added.

Seoul claims Kim received Russian technical assistance for its successful November launch in return for sending containers of weapons to Moscow for use in Ukraine.

North Korea UN Security Council ballistic missiles Pyongyang Yoon Suk yeol North Korea fires

Comments

200 characters

North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

Electric vehicle: DFML enters into agreement with EGML to manufacture Honri-VE

Oil dips on concerns about demand, U.S stockpiles data awaited

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

T20 World Cup: New York boosts security after reported threats to Pakistan-India match

Monthly Economic Update and Outlook of EAW: Credit to private sector declines 39.7pc YoY

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Read more stories