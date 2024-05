SINGAPORE: Bangladesh’s state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) has issued a tender seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late June, two industry sources said on Thursday.

Global LNG: Asia spot LNG prices fall for first time in over two months

It is seeking the cargoes for delivery between June 28 and 29.

The tender closes on May 30.