AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.87%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.23%)
FCCL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.8%)
FFBL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.63%)
FFL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
HBL 113.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.97%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
PAEL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.42%)
PPL 118.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.61%)
PTC 13.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
SNGP 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
SSGC 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 62.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.5%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,831 Decreased By -14.3 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,282 Increased By 26.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 74,854 Increased By 17.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 24,015 Increased By 10.9 (0.05%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

S&P Global will likely raise India’s rating within 2 years, Citi says

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 11:08am

MUMBAI: Citi expects S&P Global Ratings’ to upgrade India’s sovereign rating by late 2026 given the ratings agency’s confidence in the South Asian nation’s macro drivers as well as the flow of economic and political cycles, it said on Thursday.

S&P raised India’s sovereign rating outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ on Wednesday, citing the country’s strong economic fundamentals. It, however, kept the rating itself at ‘BBB-’.

“In the past, S&P had a positive outlook on India in mid-2004 and mid-2006. In both instances, an actual rating upgrade happened within six months,” Citi economists wrote in a note.

They expect an upgrade around late 2026 but said it could happen earlier if S&P felt confident about India’s fiscal trajectory.

Citi said India’s fiscal health was probably the “main weakness” in S&P’s rating profile and an improvement would be the key to an upgrade.

India aims to narrow its fiscal deficit to 4.50% of gross domestic product by the end of 2025/26, from an expected 5.8% in 2023/24.

The discussion among market participants will now move from the possibility of a rating upgrade to the timing of one, Citi said.

That positive sentiment, it added, should help depress risk premium for Indian debt and alter external borrowing costs for corporates.

S&P revises outlook on India’s sovereign rating to positive from stable

S&P’s action, Citi said, reaffirmed its long-held view of the benchmark 10-year bond yield moving toward 6.50% by March 2025 from around 7% currently.

DBS reiterated Citi’s view, stating the outlook revision coming close on the heels of the Reserve Bank of India’s record high surplus transfer to the government added to the positive view for local debt.

S&P’s move “leaves the door open for a rating upgrade within two years” depending on the general government deficit easing below 7% of GDP on a sustained basis and a further rise in public investment in infrastructure, DBS said in a note on Thursday.

India Reserve Bank of India S&P Global Ratings Citi South Asian nation

Comments

200 characters

S&P Global will likely raise India’s rating within 2 years, Citi says

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Oil mostly steady ahead of U.S stockpile data amid downward pressure

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Rising commodity prices: MoC likely to set up panel to exercise MEP restrictions

Read more stories