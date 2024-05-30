AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.88%)
DFML 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-8.24%)
DGKC 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.35%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 139.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.39%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.89%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.64%)
PRL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,846 Decreased By -95 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,256 Decreased By -391.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 74,836 Decreased By -681.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 24,004 Decreased By -273.3 (-1.13%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-30

PSMA clarification

Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has categorically denied a news report carried Business Recorder that figures of surplus stocks of sugar are fudged by PSMA.

In a statement, a PSMA spokesman said the figures are repeatedly reconciled through different sources and duly verified by the FBR in a number of meetings held with the government at the highest level.

Allegations of not honouring commitments with the government against the industry, which generates millions of jobs, contributes Rs.125 billion in taxes, pays Rs.800 billion to sugarcane growers every year are also incorrect. The sugar industry provides an import substitution of approximately US$4 billion besides yearly export of ethanol for approximately US$600 million.

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Regarding payment, the sugar industry is facing a liquidity crunch due to carryover stocks of last year and this year’s surplus stocks. Sugar industry since start of the last crushing season repeatedly requested the government to take early decision on export of sugar to benefit from the higher international prices of the commodity but continuous delay not only increased the financial problems of the sugar mills but also affected the smooth payments to the sugarcane growers.

Moreover, 0.5 million tons of sugar can also be kept as strategic reserves by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan. At present, retail prices of sugar are the lowest in the world. Devaluation and constant surplus has created big opportunity and made sugar an export-oriented industry.

BR staff reporter adds: Commerce minister Jam Kamal has told a private television that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will never acquiesce to any increase in the price of sugar. He also said that allowing export of sugar leads to increase in its price in the country, adding that now the sugar millers will be required to give an undertaking that there will be no hike in the price of sugar in the local market in the event of export of this commodity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR sugarcane PSMA Pakistan Sugar Mills Association PSMA clarification

Comments

200 characters

PSMA clarification

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Rising commodity prices: MoC likely to set up panel to exercise MEP restrictions

Refined sugar export: third meeting of SAB also remains inconclusive

Tax Laws Amendment Act has a retrospective effect, rules ATIR Islamabad

Surveillance purposes: IHC asks telecos not to record calls, data

The largest container vessel ever to berth in Pakistan: Hutchison greets maiden call of CV MSC ANNA

PAKSAT-MM1 to be launched into space today

Read more stories