Big quantity of ‘Ice Meth’ seized

KARACHI: Joint mega Anti-Narcotics operation by Maritime Security Agency and Customs Intelligence, Karachi seizes 675kg of methamphetamine commonly known as ICE from high sea.

Intelligence about smuggling of ICE/ methamphetamine was received by Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi and it was shared with the Maritime Security Agency. The timely sharing of info resulted in seizure of 675 kg of ICE from a fishing boat in high seas. Five foreign nationals and two Pakistanis were arrested from the fishing boat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024