Separate barracks to be allocated to beggars in jails

Safdar Rasheed Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has directed to allocate barracks for beggars in jails across Punjab.

The Home Secretary says that the beggar mafia will land in jail now and the law will take its course. Mengal also directed to make the prisoners’ meeting rooms in Punjab jails as per international standards.

Air conditioning should be used in the meeting room during summer season, he directed. Secretary Home Punjab directed that meeting rooms in prisons should be designed by IDAP and all facilities should be provided.

According to the details, Mengal visited District Jail Faisalabad and directed the health screening of prisoners in jails across the province. The Home Secretary inspected the visitors’ room, kitchen, prison hospital, men’s and women’s barracks in the jail.

He checked the quality of food in the jail and directed the Punjab Food Authority to have monthly surprise visits to all the jails.

The Home Secretary directed that food grade utensils should be used in prison kitchens as per hygiene norms. He directed that private consultants should be hired for the training on food preparation and hygienic practices for the jail staff.

DIG Kamran and Superintendent Jail Ali Akbar briefed the Home Secretary. Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayar Sheikh was also accompanying the Home Secretary.

Earlier, Punjab Home Secretary presided over a high-level meeting regarding law and order at the Commissioner’s Office, Faisalabad. Besides Commissioner Faisalabad, RPO and CPO Faisalabad, all Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of the division attended the meeting.

