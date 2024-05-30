AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.88%)
DFML 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-8.24%)
DGKC 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.35%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 139.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.39%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.89%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.64%)
PRL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,846 Decreased By -95 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,256 Decreased By -391.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 74,836 Decreased By -681.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 24,004 Decreased By -273.3 (-1.13%)
MCC Pakistan devises transformational plan for gender equality & inclusion

Press Release Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: Male Champions of Change (MCC) Pakistan’s members convened for their quarterly meeting in Karachi, hosted by Syngenta Pakistan, where they collectively shared actionable best practices on the ongoing themes for gender equality including “Power” and “Gender Equality Targets”, in addition to making new commitments for empowering women in their organizations and communities.

The private sector leaders gathering for the meeting also collaborated around the theme of “Building Buy-In for Gender Equality”, identifying ways of internalizing the “Champions of Change Coalitions” Strategy within their organizations while sharing the best practices and actionable interventions all members have undertaken, for cross-pollination and knowledge sharing.

During the meeting, Syngenta Pakistan showcased its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) by sharing details about initiatives such as the Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan Hasib Baig (Country GM, Syngenta Pakistan) stated “At Syngenta Pakistan, we understand the importance of taking bold actions to disrupt the status quo and achieve greater representation of women in workforce & leadership roles as gender equality is one of the key levers for ensuring a healthy society and a successful organization.

MCC offers a unique platform in this regard where committed industry leaders from various sectors come together for a shared vision of a diverse and an inclusive workplace environment.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

