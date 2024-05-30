MCC Pakistan devises transformational plan for gender equality & inclusion

KARACHI: Male Champions of Change (MCC) Pakistan’s members convened for their quarterly meeting in Karachi, hosted by Syngenta Pakistan, where they collectively shared actionable best practices on the ongoing themes for gender equality including “Power” and “Gender Equality Targets”, in addition to making new commitments for empowering women in their organizations and communities.

The private sector leaders gathering for the meeting also collaborated around the theme of “Building Buy-In for Gender Equality”, identifying ways of internalizing the “Champions of Change Coalitions” Strategy within their organizations while sharing the best practices and actionable interventions all members have undertaken, for cross-pollination and knowledge sharing.

During the meeting, Syngenta Pakistan showcased its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) by sharing details about initiatives such as the Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan Hasib Baig (Country GM, Syngenta Pakistan) stated “At Syngenta Pakistan, we understand the importance of taking bold actions to disrupt the status quo and achieve greater representation of women in workforce & leadership roles as gender equality is one of the key levers for ensuring a healthy society and a successful organization.

MCC offers a unique platform in this regard where committed industry leaders from various sectors come together for a shared vision of a diverse and an inclusive workplace environment.”

