Pakistan Cables completes commissioning of 2MW on grid solar power plant at Nooriabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables, the nation’s pioneer wires and cables manufacturer, has completed the successful commissioning of its 2MW captive solar power plant located at its new manufacturing facility in Nooriabad, Sindh.

The project was executed by Atlas Energy Limited for Pakistan Cables within stipulated timelines and has commenced operations as of April 23, 2024. The installed capacity of solar power plants is an investment in renewable energy initiatives by the company.

“We are committed to pursuing environmentally friendly initiatives in the future at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Nooriabad, Sindh. We actively advocate use of renewable energy sources that save cost and contribute to the circular economy”, said Fahd K. Chinoy, Chief Executive Officer – Pakistan Cables Ltd.

Pakistan Cables is the first and only building material Company in Pakistan to have science-based emission reduction targets validated by SBTi. The Company’s new state of the art manufacturing facility spread across 42 acres of land in Pakistan, is equipped with cutting edge technology and equipment, set to transform the industry.

Earlier, the company also announced installation of Pakistan’s first 69kV CCV line also at its manufacturing facility in Nooriabad, Sindh.

