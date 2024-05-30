AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
CM takes notice of deaths caused by measles in Patoki

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: Taking serious notice of the deaths of children due to measles in Patoki, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought an immediate report from Secretary Health about the causes behind increasing number of measles outbreak incidents.

“Innocent lives have been lost due to the negligence and incompetence of health department,” said Chief Minister Punjab. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir reached Basic Health Unit Kot Haq Nawaz of suburban Kabirwala.

The ministers obtained information from the parents about the measles affected children and directed to take a stern action against those found involved for committing this negligence.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the number of “Clinic on Wheels” and “Field Hospitals” has been increased in the measles affected areas and a special ward has also been established for the treatment of measles affected children in the Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

She directed the officials of Health Department to provide best treatment facilities to the children suffering from measles disease. She said that precious innocent lives have been lost owing to the negligence and inefficiency of Health Department.

She asserted that a stern punishment will be awarded to those after fixing responsibility for committing this negligence. She directed to monitor other infectious diseases including measles on a daily basis.

She directed that no negligence should be committed with regard to provision of treatment to the affected children.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed to ensure availability of vaccinations of all diseases including measles in all the health centers and government hospitals across Punjab.

