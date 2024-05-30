Punjab PA Speaker meets ex-premier AJK

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan met with former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider in the Assembly Chamber along with a delegation. Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar was also present.

The delegation included Senior Minister Waqar Noor from Azad Kashmir, Minister of Public Works Ch Azhar Sadiq, Secretary Assembly Chaudhry Basharat Hussain, among other officials. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan praised the efforts of former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider for the development of Kashmiris.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's timely actions have improved the law and order situation in Azad Kashmir. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif provided all financial resources needed to address the issues of our Kashmiri brothers.

He said how is it possible for us to sit in peace while our brothers and sisters in Azad Kashmir are in difficulty. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further stated that Pakistan will always continue its moral, political, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris. On this occasion, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider said that the relationship between Muzaffarabad and Lahore is very old.

The tireless efforts of the chief minister of Punjab are making a noticeable difference in Punjab. Raja Farooq Haider said that we want to model the construction of the Azad Kashmir Assembly on the modern design and style of the Punjab Assembly New building and hall.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan assured the delegation of full cooperation from the Punjab Assembly in the construction of the Azad Kashmir Assembly.

Later, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also arranged a visit for the delegation to the new building and hall of the Punjab Assembly. General Secretary Chaudhry Aamir Habib, Staff Officer Imad Hussain Bhalli, and Punjab Assembly Spokesperson Rao Majid Ali were also present on the occasion.

