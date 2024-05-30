Pakistan committed to preserve Buddhists heritage: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan is committed to preserve Buddhists heritage and encourage joint efforts to protect historical sites.

Addressing a dinner reception to international delegates to the symposium on Gandhara heritage titled, “From Gandhara to the World”, Dar said that Pakistan is a proud custodian of several significant Buddhist sites. He said that Gandhara, located in the northwest of Pakistan, is the region which contributed to the spread of Buddhism to the world.

This historic land, with its rich cultural and religious legacy, played a pivotal role in the dissemination of Buddhist teachings across Asia, he said. He added that several notable historical locations, such as Taxila, Takht-i-Bahi, and the Swat Valley, are home to ancient Buddhist relics and monasteries. These sites were once thriving centres of Buddhist scholarship, attracting monks and scholars from far and wide, he added.

He said that these sites were once the thriving centres of Buddhists scholarships which attracted the monks and played a pivotal role in the dissemination of Buddhist teachings across Asia. He called for building stronger bond of friendship with predominantly Buddhists states by fostering cultural exchange programme, religious tourism and educational collaborations.

Dar also urged to take joint stand against the forces of intolerance, violence and hatred and emphasized to establish a joint forum in this regard.

He said that symposium provided a vital platform to explore our shared heritage and discuss ways to preserve and promote it for future generations. “Pakistan is committed to preserving its Buddhist heritage. We encourage joint efforts to promote and protect these historical sites,” he said.

He said that the shared ancient heritage offers a foundation for further strengthening ties between Pakistan and predominantly Buddhist states. “By fostering cultural exchange programs, religious tourism, and educational collaborations, we can build stronger bonds of friendship and mutual respect,” he added.

