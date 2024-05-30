AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
Pakistan

Gaza genocide: Mufti Muneeb backs JI’s march

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) acting chief of its Karachi chapter, Munem Zafar on Wednesday met with renowned religious scholar Mufti Muneeb, seeking a support for the JI million marches.

The JI has announced to hold a million marches on June 2 to denounce openly the Gaza genocide by Israel, backed by an unyielding support from the US, Britain, Germany and other western and European nations.

Munem led his party's delegation to Jamia Naeemia, meeting with Mufti Muneeb to galvanize a support for the march. Mufti Muneeb nodded to extend his support.

At a joined press conference, Mufti Muneeb dubbed the march as “need of the hour”, and urged the nation to step up to participate in the anti-Isreal rally and support the Palestinians.

Munem condemned Isreal for killing over 37,000 people in Gaza since last October including women and children with bombing houses, hospitals and schools to rubbles. Over 250 innocent people were killed in the last two days, he added.



