Pakistan Print 2024-05-30

Minister inaugurates clean drinking water facility at Narowal

Recorder Report Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated Nestlé Pakistan’s clean and safe drinking water facility in Narowal, the other day, which aims to cater to more than 10,000 people in the district.

The Narowal facility will use ultra-filtration water treatment technology with the capacity to supply up to 3,000 litres per hour of clean and safe drinking water. It will utilize a multi-stage filtration process, with monitoring systems that guarantee consistent quality and a UV disinfection unit providing an extra layer of protection. The plant is also equipped with energy-efficient pumps and utilizes sustainable practices to minimize its environmental footprint.

Speaking on occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said, “access to clean and safe drinking water is an absolute necessity for all of us, and I am touched that Nestlé has focused its community efforts for the people of Narowal. It is a remarkable contribution, and I am hopeful that people will truly benefit from this.”

During the inauguration, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are committed to Creating Shared Value (CSV) throughout our value chain for communities and the inauguration of this eighth clean safe drinking water facility is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact for families, communities and the planet.”

Nestlé Pakistan has already developed and is currently managing seven clean and safe drinking water facilities around its manufacturing sites in Sheikhupura, Kabirwala, Khanewal and Islamabad. With the inauguration of this facility in Narowal, approximately 80,000 people will have access to clean and safe drinking water daily through these facilities.

