Local govt law to be strengthened further: Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that women, minorities, farmers/workers, technocrats and youth would get adequate representation in the future local bodies.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the special committee, held here on Wednesday to review various recommendations regarding the new local government law for Punjab. Punjab Local Government Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed, Special Secretary Asia Gul and provincial legislators also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was told that the recommendations related to the Local Government Act would be sent to the Punjab Chief Minister after deliberations and the final approval would be given by the provincial cabinet.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the previous local government systems have been taken into consideration in the preparation of the draft law. “We would fulfil the responsibility assigned by the Chief Minister. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the local bodies will be strengthened,” he added.

He averred that a clear definition of the functions of local bodies was being proposed in the draft and expressed his determination to create a solid mechanism of devolution of powers at the grassroots level so that maximum facilities can be provided to the people near the homes. He pointed out that the financial aspect is also important for strengthening local bodies.

