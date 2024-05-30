LGH establishes special helpline for measles patients

LAHORE: With rise in cases of measles, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has established a special helpline for the treatment and guidance of the patients of measles.

This was disclosed by Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while inaugurating this helpline at LGH. He disclosed that a team of senior doctors of PGMI reached Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital, Kasur, where they examined the children under treatment in the Gynecology and Pediatric wards and provided information to the parents about preventive measures.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that on the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz, medical facilities are being provided to the people at their doorsteps. He emphasized that parents should protect their children from measles and ensures vaccines so that children develop immunity against the disease and are protected as well.

Talking to the media, Principal PGMI said that protecting children from epidemics like measles is a common and individual responsibility of all of us which will be fulfilled. The health professionals with the cooperation of medical staff and parents will prevent them from diseases and make them healthy. He instructed the Kasur Hospital administration to ensure the presence of doctors and nurses in the three shifts in the Children Ward, if vaccination is needed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024