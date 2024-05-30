Emerging technologies set to enhance security strategy: Kidwai

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the National Command Authority and former Director General of the Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (retd) has emphasised that emerging technologies are set to significantly enhance Pakistan’s national security strategy and strengthen its nuclear programme.

Speaking at a seminar held at the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer 2024, Kidwai said that emerging technologies will make their way appropriately in Pakistan’s national security calculus and Pakistan’s nuclear programme will be much richer and stronger by benefiting from these technologies.

He noted that Pakistan’s Full Spectrum Deterrence (FSD) capability, while generally remaining within the larger philosophy of Credible Minimum Deterrence (CMD), comprises horizontally of a robust tri-services inventory of a variety of nuclear weapons.

He explained that the nuclear weapons are held on land with the Army Strategic Force Command (ASFC), at sea with the Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC), and in the air with Air Force Strategic Force Command (AFSC).

He further explained that vertically, the nuclear spectrum encapsulates progressively increasing destructive weapon yields, and range coverage at three: strategic, operational, and tactical all the way to 2,750km to cover India’s vast Eastern and Southern geographical dimensions, including its outlying territories.

Kidwai further stated that India’s Dynamic Response Strategy (DRS) is a clear reflection of the limits and constraints imposed by Pakistan’s robust nuclear capability on the India’s strategic and operational options, and therefore, Pakistan’s strategic weapons especially the Tactical Nuclear Weapons (TNWs) are “weapon of Peace.”

He noted that Pakistan does not have a “No First Use (NFU)” policy.

CISS Executive Director Ambassador Ali Sarwar (retd), while talking about the historical journey of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, explained that Pakistan’s nuclear programme was initially aimed at socio-economic development, benefiting from the US initiative on Atoms for Peace.

This initiative provided Pakistani scientists and engineers with opportunities to acquire knowledge in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy at Western centers of learning, he added.

However, he stated that following the 1971 war, Pakistan recognised India as an existential threat, prompting the start of its own classified nuclear programme. Although Pakistan had developed nuclear capability much earlier, it exercised restraint until India’s nuclear tests on May 11, 1998. In response, Pakistan conducted its tests on May 28 and May 30, 1998. Today, Pakistan also aims to revert to its broader, original objective of developing a peaceful nuclear programme, alongside its military programme.

Former Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr Ansar Parvez emphasized the role of nuclear technology in supporting energy, healthcare, and agriculture sectors of the country. He noted that Pakistan is among the 12 countries globally that operate six or more Nuclear Power Plants, which contribute significantly to the national electricity grid. The Nuclear Power Vision 2050, approved by the NCA, aims to add more than 40,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid by 2050 – helping to meet the country’s electricity needs affordably and effectively.

Dr Parvez highlighted that PAEC is successfully operating 19 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals (AECHs) across Pakistan, serving over four million new patients annually. The advancements made by Pakistani scientists in the nuclear energy field have revolutionised Pakistan’s agricultural sector by exponentially increasing crop yields. Collectively, these peaceful uses of nuclear energy contribute to achieving national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Director General of the Arms Control and Disarmament Affairs (ACDA) Branch of SPD Brig (retired) Zahir Kazmi highlighted some of the emerging threats and enduring threats to Pakistan’s nuclear programme. Emerging threats included emerging technologies, geopolitical environment, and hybridity of warfare, while enduring threats included India’s risky behaviour, sanctions on Pakistan, and information warfare.

