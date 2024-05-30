AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
May 30, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-05-30

Blasphemy-related cases: CCI urges govt to set up special courts

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Wednesday, while condemning Sargodha violence has recommended the government establishment of special courts to deal with blasphemy-related issues which led to attacks against minorities

The 237th meeting of the CII was held here under the chairmanship of Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi. The council strongly condemned the recent blasphemy of the holy Quran and the subsequent attacks on Christian families by angry mobs in Sargodha on May 25, 2024.

The council asserted that those responsible for blaspheming the holy Quran and attacking Christian families should be severely punished. During the meeting, the council reiterated its earlier recommendation for the establishment of special courts to handle such crimes.

These courts would conduct speedy hearings and ensure swift punishment for those who instigate and plan such attacks. The council emphasised the urgent need to discourage people from taking the law into their own hands, stating that such actions are contrary to the teachings of the holy Quran and Sunnah, the Constitution, and the national consensus document “Paigham-e-Pakistan.”

The council urged the state to take immediate action against anyone who engages in vigilante justice. Additionally, the council addressed questions from the Supreme Court regarding the pardon of a convicted criminal and queries from the Lahore High Court concerning the sustenance of a divorced daughter. These issues were considered and discussed in detail during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court blasphemy Council of Islamic Ideology CII Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi

