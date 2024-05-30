AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-30

260 illegal gas connections removed

Press Release Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: SSGC continued relentlessly to tighten the noose on gas theft in its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan by removing more than 260 domestic illegal connections.

In Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat and Mastung, collectively 210 illegal domestic underground and overhead connections were dismantled by SSGC’s theft control teams. In majority of the cases, residents had illegally extended gas connections that were removed in swift raids.

More than 20 fake meters were also removed in the residential areas of the abovementioned cities. Service lines were also killed by the raiding teams to prevent any further unauthorized use. Summarily, theft claims are being raised as per SOPs.

In North Karachi, Customer Relations' Department's theft control team removed 36 illegal gas connections that the residents had installed through direct lines. Theft claims are being raised accordingly.

Raids conducted on houses involved in overhead theft in Nawabshah Region, resulted in more than 15 illegal gas connections being removed. Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in pilferage were also confiscated by the theft control teams. Consequently, theft claims are being raised.

Strict monitoring and vigilance of the gas theft infested areas is being undertaken to prevent repeated cases of pilferage.

SSGC is laser focused towards controlling the menace of gas theft through regular raids and aggressive prosecution. Gas theft is one of the major reasons behind Unaccounted for-Gas (UFG) or line losses being incurred by the company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SSGC Gas connections illegal gas connections

