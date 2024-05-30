AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.88%)
DFML 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-8.24%)
DGKC 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.35%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 139.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.39%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.89%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.64%)
PRL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,846 Decreased By -95 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,256 Decreased By -391.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 74,836 Decreased By -681.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 24,004 Decreased By -273.3 (-1.13%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-30

‘Time ripe for investment in solar energy’

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: Investing in solar is not just about energy; it’s about fostering sustainable development, reducing environmental impact and enhancing the quality of life for all Pakistanis, Mian Faraz Shafiq Alam, Chairman Alam Energy, said.

“Now is the right time for Pakistan to act, not just for our current economic and environmental needs but for the future of our nation,” he said, adding: “Encouraging the development of small to medium-sized solar farms, ranging from 10MW to 100MW, through conducive policies and incentives could propel Pakistan towards greater energy self-sufficiency.”

Pointing to the untapped potential of the Cholistan region, Alam noted, “These areas are blessed with abundant sunlight almost year-round, which is a valuable but underutilized natural resource.” He emphasized that transforming these idle lands into productive solar farms could significantly boost the country’s energy production while reducing reliance on expensive imported fossil fuels like furnace oil and LNG, which strain the national economy.

Alam also urged the government to foster a supportive environment for both local and international private entities to invest in solar infrastructure.

According to him, increased solar energy production would substantially decrease Pakistan’s carbon emissions, contributing positively to global efforts against climate change. By cutting down our carbon footprint and potentially earning carbon credits, we can also make significant strides in our environmental responsibilities.

He also advocated for the implementation of electricity wheeling to allow industries, especially those in remote areas, to directly benefit from local solar power generation. This, he believes, would not only make Pakistani industries more competitive internationally but also stimulate economic growth in some of the country’s most disadvantaged regions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

solar energy solar power generation Mian Faraz Shafiq Alam Alam Energy

Comments

200 characters

‘Time ripe for investment in solar energy’

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Rising commodity prices: MoC likely to set up panel to exercise MEP restrictions

Refined sugar export: third meeting of SAB also remains inconclusive

Tax Laws Amendment Act has a retrospective effect, rules ATIR Islamabad

Surveillance purposes: IHC asks telecos not to record calls, data

The largest container vessel ever to berth in Pakistan: Hutchison greets maiden call of CV MSC ANNA

PAKSAT-MM1 to be launched into space today

Read more stories