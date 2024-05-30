AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
World Print 2024-05-30

India’s capital hits record 50.5 Celsius in fierce heat wave

AFP Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

NEW DELHI: Temperatures in India’s capital soared to a record-high 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, as authorities warn of water shortages in the sprawling mega-city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported “severe heat-wave conditions”, recorded the temperature in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur on Wednesday afternoon, breaking the landmark 50C measurement for the first time.

The temperature was more than nine degrees higher than expected, the second day of record-breaking heat, and pushed up the mercury by more than degree from the 2002 record of 49.2C (120.6F).

The IMD has issued a red alert health notice for the city, with an estimated population of more than 30 million people.

The alert warns there is a “very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages”, with “extreme care needed for vulnerable people”.

India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures but years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

But people on the streets of Delhi said there was little they could to do avoid the heat.

“Everyone wants to stay indoors,” said snack-seller Roop Ram, 57, adding he struggled to sell his savoury fritters.

Ram, who lives with his wife and two sons in a cramped house, said they had a small fan but that did little to cool them down.

They were counting down until the rainy season arrives in July.

“I am not sure what else we can do to cope,” he said. “We are just waiting for the monsoon.”

Rani, 60, who uses only one name, travels by bus for two hours each morning to sell jewellery to tourists at a makeshift street stall.

“It is definitely hotter, but there is nothing we can do about it,” she said, gulping water from a bottle she brought from home.

“I try to refill the bottle from anyone around.”

Heat remains high even at night, the IMD said, noting that the temperatures were “likely to reduce gradually” from Thursday.

New Delhi authorities have also warned of the risk of water shortages as the capital swelters in headache-inducing heat, cutting supplies to some areas.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who only uses one name, said supplies had been halved in many areas to boost flow to “water-deficient areas”.

