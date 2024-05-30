AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.88%)
DFML 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-8.24%)
DGKC 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.35%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 139.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.39%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.89%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.64%)
PRL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,846 Decreased By -95 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,256 Decreased By -391.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 74,836 Decreased By -681.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 24,004 Decreased By -273.3 (-1.13%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-05-30

South Africa votes with long ANC dominance under threat

AFP Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

SOWETO (South Africa): South Africa’s ruling ANC was fighting Wednesday to defy expectations that it could lose its three-decade-long exclusive grip on power, as voters turned out for a watershed general election.

More than 27 million voters are registered for the most uncertain poll since the African National Congress (ANC) led the nation out of apartheid rule.

With opposition challenges from both the left and right, unemployment and crime at near record levels and a new generation growing up with no memory of the struggle against white-minority rule, the ruling party may be forced to share power.

After voting, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is seeking re-election, said: “I have no doubt whatsoever in my heart of hearts that the people will once again invest confidence in ANC to continue leading this country.

“The people of SA will give the ANC a firm majority.”

But John Steenhuisen, leader of the biggest opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA), predicted no single party would win an outright majority, creating an opening for his alliance of smaller parties.

After voting in his home city, Durban, Steenhuisen said “for the first time in 30 years there’s an opportunity for change in South Africa”.

By 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), six hours after polls opened, the Independent Electoral Commission said that 93 percent of voting stations had opened on time, with others following later.

“There were a number of voting stations that delayed opening because of late delivery of materials, delayed escorts by security services or protests by certain community members,” it said.

In Soweto, the president’s hometown and the unofficial capital of the liberation battle, elderly ANC loyalists turned out early but as the queues lengthened there were signs of disillusionment.

Kqomotso Mtumba, a 44-year-old bank official, sporting burgundy and black beaded braids, said she voted ANC in the past but had now chosen an “upcoming party” whose manifesto had impressed her.

“The last party I voted for, their promises didn’t work out so I’ll be trying this one,” she said.

In the working-class Johannesburg district of Alexandra, even public sector workers like a young woman who gave her name only as “Keletso” were frustrated.

“I really need to see change,” the 34-year-old said.

“We need new people, fresh blood. Unemployment is bad. To put bread on the table some people do crime, others become prostitutes.”

Voters will choose the 400 members of the National Assembly who in the coming weeks will then choose a president from among their number.

South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa African National Congress south africa general election

Comments

200 characters

South Africa votes with long ANC dominance under threat

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Rising commodity prices: MoC likely to set up panel to exercise MEP restrictions

Refined sugar export: third meeting of SAB also remains inconclusive

Tax Laws Amendment Act has a retrospective effect, rules ATIR Islamabad

Surveillance purposes: IHC asks telecos not to record calls, data

The largest container vessel ever to berth in Pakistan: Hutchison greets maiden call of CV MSC ANNA

PAKSAT-MM1 to be launched into space today

Read more stories