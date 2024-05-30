South Africa votes with long ANC dominance under threat

SOWETO (South Africa): South Africa’s ruling ANC was fighting Wednesday to defy expectations that it could lose its three-decade-long exclusive grip on power, as voters turned out for a watershed general election.

More than 27 million voters are registered for the most uncertain poll since the African National Congress (ANC) led the nation out of apartheid rule.

With opposition challenges from both the left and right, unemployment and crime at near record levels and a new generation growing up with no memory of the struggle against white-minority rule, the ruling party may be forced to share power.

After voting, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is seeking re-election, said: “I have no doubt whatsoever in my heart of hearts that the people will once again invest confidence in ANC to continue leading this country.

“The people of SA will give the ANC a firm majority.”

But John Steenhuisen, leader of the biggest opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA), predicted no single party would win an outright majority, creating an opening for his alliance of smaller parties.

After voting in his home city, Durban, Steenhuisen said “for the first time in 30 years there’s an opportunity for change in South Africa”.

By 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), six hours after polls opened, the Independent Electoral Commission said that 93 percent of voting stations had opened on time, with others following later.

“There were a number of voting stations that delayed opening because of late delivery of materials, delayed escorts by security services or protests by certain community members,” it said.

In Soweto, the president’s hometown and the unofficial capital of the liberation battle, elderly ANC loyalists turned out early but as the queues lengthened there were signs of disillusionment.

Kqomotso Mtumba, a 44-year-old bank official, sporting burgundy and black beaded braids, said she voted ANC in the past but had now chosen an “upcoming party” whose manifesto had impressed her.

“The last party I voted for, their promises didn’t work out so I’ll be trying this one,” she said.

In the working-class Johannesburg district of Alexandra, even public sector workers like a young woman who gave her name only as “Keletso” were frustrated.

“I really need to see change,” the 34-year-old said.

“We need new people, fresh blood. Unemployment is bad. To put bread on the table some people do crime, others become prostitutes.”

Voters will choose the 400 members of the National Assembly who in the coming weeks will then choose a president from among their number.