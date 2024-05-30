China on the verge of greatness

That the second half of the current century belongs to China is a strong probability, although the former Middle kingdom is not bent on global domination. There is no doubt about the fact that China has shown both flexibility and unwielding resolve in its continued pursuit of wealth and power. What actually China wants is the respect that it enjoyed in the centuries past.

The remarkable political maturity demonstrated by Chinese leadership in achieving its political objectives without engaging in a Cold war with the US or the West is noteworthy. The outstanding diplomatic maneuvering and positioning of China’s Foreign Minister have successfully navigated through traps, snarls, and obstacles set by the US and its allies.

The success of its Belt and Road Initiative, which breached $1.053 trillion in 2023, spanning 149 countries, showcases China’s diplomatic prowess. Furthermore, China’s innovation capabilities have surpassed those of the US and Europe in many fields.

Its economy stands as the largest trading partner of 120 countries, conducting business with nations regardless of their political affiliations. China’s growing role as an economic enabler extends to a wide range of countries, including those antagonistic to the US-led West, such as Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela.

China has developed top-notch expertise across various sectors and spheres, positioning itself to potentially rival the US as a broker of peace in conflict-ridden regions. This could start with its role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the Israel-Palestine conflict, although the country wants to have as little involvement abroad as it can get away with.

Asim Husain Syed

Karachi

