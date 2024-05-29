AIRLINK 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.65%)
DFML 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-5.19%)
DGKC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFBL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
HASCOL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
HBL 114.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.53%)
HUBC 139.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
KEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.99%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.92%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
PPL 117.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.65%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
PTC 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
SEARL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 66.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.63%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,864 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.96%)
BR30 25,277 Decreased By -370.4 (-1.44%)
KSE100 74,954 Decreased By -563.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 24,051 Decreased By -227.1 (-0.94%)
May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

S&P revises outlook on India’s sovereign rating to positive from stable

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 02:05pm

MUMBAI: S&P Global Ratings retained India’s sovereign rating but raised its outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ as the country’s robust economic expansion is having a constructive impact on its credit metrics, it said in a note on Wednesday.

“We expect sound economic fundamentals to underpin the growth momentum over the next two to three years,” S&P said, adding that regardless of the outcome of general elections, the ratings agency expects broad continuity in economic reforms and fiscal policies.

The rating agency’s positive outlook on India is predicated on its robust economic growth, pronounced improvement in the quality of government spending, and political commitment to fiscal consolidation, it said.

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

“We believe these factors are coalescing to benefit credit metrics,” the report added.

India’s marathon national election lasting six weeks, the world’s largest, is in its final stage with votes scheduled to be counted on June 4, and investors are gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term in office.

India S&P Global Ratings Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Comments

200 characters

S&P revises outlook on India’s sovereign rating to positive from stable

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Negativity at PSX, KSE-100 falls below 75,000

At least 24 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Oil advances as major producers expected to keep output cuts in place

World’s largest humanitarian network calls for Gaza ceasefire

Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

Discos’ privatisation: Shehbaz for speeding up process

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

Read more stories