Elon Musk’s Starlink back up after brief outage

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 11:59am
Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk’s Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, is back up after an outage that affected thousands of users, the company said on Tuesday.

“The network issue has been fully resolved,” Starlink said in a post on X. Starlink’s services were down for about an hour earlier today, affecting 41,393 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites disrupted by major solar storm

SpaceX’s Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere.

