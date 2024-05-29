South Korea’s KOGAS seeks LNG supplies on short- to long-term basis

SINGAPORE: South Korea’s Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies on a short- and long-term basis, according to two industry sources on Wednesday.

On the short-term supply, Kogas is seeking deliveries from 2025 for up to three years, with the tender closing on June 3.

On the long-term supply, the company is seeking deliveries over 7-15 years beginning in 2027 or 2028, with the tender closing on June 10.

Kogas is seeking LNG volumes of 0.7 million tons per year (tpy), 1.4 million tpy or 2.1 million tpy in both the short- and long-term supply requests.