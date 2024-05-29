May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain washes out England-Pakistan 3rd T20

AFP Published 29 May, 2024 04:06am

CARDIFF: Rain again washed out a match in England’s series against Pakistan for the second time as the third Twenty20 international in Cardiff on Tuesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

England remain 1-0 up with one to play at The Oval on Thursday after a 23-run win in the 2nd T20 at Edgbaston followed an opener at Headingley where bad weather again meant no play at all was possible.

Archer, Buttler star as England beat Pakistan in second T20

This four-game series is meant to act as a warm-up campaign for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States, with reigning champions England set to start their title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

Rain in Cardiff on Tuesday started to fall steadily an hour before the scheduled 1730 GMT start, with a capacity 15,600 crowd expected in the Welsh capital for England’s penultimate game before the T20 World Cup

But the bad weather delayed the toss, with the pitch and square at Sophia Gardens remaining fully covered.

And soon after a 1910 GMT inspection, the umpires abandoned the match due to a saturated outfield and persistent rain.

T20 World Cup England Vs Pakistan T20

Comments

200 characters

Rain washes out England-Pakistan 3rd T20

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

With Beijing’s assistance, Gwadar port to transform into logistics hub, says Shehbaz

Youm-e-Takbeer collective effort of all facets of national power: PM Shehbaz

Home-grown economic uplift: PM includes eight more experts into committee

Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N president after six-year hiatus

‘Dangerous day for America,’ Trump says as closing arguments begin

Gold sheds Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Danish parliament rejects proposal to recognise Palestinian state

After Raisi funeral, Iran’s focus turns to vote for successor

Putin says Western weapons striking Russia would have ‘serious consequences’

Read more stories