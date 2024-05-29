May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-29

LWMC launches ‘Zero Waste Cleanliness Drive’

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Tuesday launched the ‘Zero Waste Cleanliness Drive’ in Shahpur Kanjran under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PNL-N) leader inaugurated the cleaning campaign in the presence of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din and Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar.

Moreover, a public awareness camp and an awareness walk were organised in Shahpur Kanjra. While addressing the ceremony, the LWMC assured that UC 117 will be completely zero waste within the next 24 hours.

Efforts were being made to extend the zero waste initiative to urban and rural areas aligned with the Chief Minister’s vision. He emphasised that providing a clean environment for the people of Lahore is LWMC’s top priority.

He added that all available resources are being employed to ensure timely sanitation services. “The citizens are urged to refrain from littering streets and open plots and dispose of their garbage in designated bins,” he added.

It may be mentioned that in the campaign, over 60 workers are involved in special activities and more than 50 open plots would be cleared. Manual sweeping and street scraping are also underway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore PMLN LWMC Zero Waste Cleanliness Drive

Comments

200 characters

LWMC launches ‘Zero Waste Cleanliness Drive’

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories