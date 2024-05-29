LWMC launches ‘Zero Waste Cleanliness Drive’

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Tuesday launched the ‘Zero Waste Cleanliness Drive’ in Shahpur Kanjran under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PNL-N) leader inaugurated the cleaning campaign in the presence of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din and Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar.

Moreover, a public awareness camp and an awareness walk were organised in Shahpur Kanjra. While addressing the ceremony, the LWMC assured that UC 117 will be completely zero waste within the next 24 hours.

Efforts were being made to extend the zero waste initiative to urban and rural areas aligned with the Chief Minister’s vision. He emphasised that providing a clean environment for the people of Lahore is LWMC’s top priority.

He added that all available resources are being employed to ensure timely sanitation services. “The citizens are urged to refrain from littering streets and open plots and dispose of their garbage in designated bins,” he added.

It may be mentioned that in the campaign, over 60 workers are involved in special activities and more than 50 open plots would be cleared. Manual sweeping and street scraping are also underway.

