CM Sindh felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Tuesday, felicitated the nation on 'Youm-e-Takbeer' and said that it is a manifestation of collective efforts of all aspects of national strength.

The Sindh CM, in his message on 'Youm-e-Takbeer', also paid tribute to the leadership, people and armed forces of Pakistan who played significant role in making the mother-land a nuclear power.

Murad Shah said that Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the founder of Pakistan's nuclear program who laid the foundation of a program aimed at making Pakistan a nuclear power to maintain peace and deterrence in the region.

Paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for his foresight and determination to make Pakistan a nuclear power, saying that former PM Shaheed Benazir Bhutto brought innovation in Pakistan's nuclear program and also launched the missile program in difficult circumstances.

