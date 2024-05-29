May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-29

CBD Punjab partners with Odoo ME

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) joined hands with Odoo Middle East DMCC, an integrated software, which offers a full suite of business applications including CRM, accounting, inventory, and other software for more efficient work.

Odoo will provide digital transformation services and support small and large companies' growth. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation within Pakistan's premier IT hub, the CBD NSIT City.

Through this MoU, CBD Punjab will facilitate Odoo's advancement into the local market leveraging the NSIT platform. The collaboration between CBD Punjab and Odoo will mutually support the identification and realization of business opportunities in Punjab.

The MoU was officially signed by CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, and Khalid Khan, Country Manager of Odoo, Pakistan, underscoring the commitment of both entities towards advancing technological capabilities in Punjab.

As Pakistan embarks on its digitalization journey with the launch of NSIT City as a regional hub of IT and education, Odoo extends its support as a transformation partner through strategic public-private partnerships.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab PCBDDA CBD Punjab Odoo Middle East DMCC

Comments

200 characters

CBD Punjab partners with Odoo ME

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories