CBD Punjab partners with Odoo ME

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) joined hands with Odoo Middle East DMCC, an integrated software, which offers a full suite of business applications including CRM, accounting, inventory, and other software for more efficient work.

Odoo will provide digital transformation services and support small and large companies' growth. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation within Pakistan's premier IT hub, the CBD NSIT City.

Through this MoU, CBD Punjab will facilitate Odoo's advancement into the local market leveraging the NSIT platform. The collaboration between CBD Punjab and Odoo will mutually support the identification and realization of business opportunities in Punjab.

The MoU was officially signed by CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, and Khalid Khan, Country Manager of Odoo, Pakistan, underscoring the commitment of both entities towards advancing technological capabilities in Punjab.

As Pakistan embarks on its digitalization journey with the launch of NSIT City as a regional hub of IT and education, Odoo extends its support as a transformation partner through strategic public-private partnerships.

