May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-29

27th annual Alhamra festival kicks off

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

LAHORE: The 27th annual Alhamra Theatre Festival kicked off enthusiastically at Alhamra Arts Center, promising 10 days of spectacular drama performances for theatre enthusiasts. The festival aims to uphold the tradition of theatre drama. On the opening day, Azad Theatre presented its play "Akhiyaan."

Written by Rafi Peer and directed by Malik Aslam, the play mesmerized the audience with its compelling story, particularly the portrayal of the blind girl character, leaving viewers captivated. The performers received resounding applause from the audience.

The classic Punjabi drama "Akhiyaan" featured stellar performances by Sarfaraz Ansari, Alia Abbasi, Bilal Ahmed, Mansoor Bhatti, Zoya Bhatti, Nadeem Abbas, Nainan Baloch, and Imran Ahmed Khan.

On the occasion, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, said, "The Alhamra Theatre Festival is a testament to our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich tradition of theatre. It is a platform that celebrates artistic expression and cultural heritage.

Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, said, "We are thrilled to host the 26th Alhamra Theatre Festival. The festival showcases our artists' talents and brings the community together to appreciate the beauty and depth of our theatrical traditions. This event underscores our dedication to nurturing the arts and providing a stage for meaningful performances.”

This festival marks a significant cultural event in Lahore, attracting theatre lovers to witness the best of dramatic arts. The Alhamra Theatre Festival will continue until June 6.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alhamra Arts Center Alhamra festival theatre drama

Comments

200 characters

27th annual Alhamra festival kicks off

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories