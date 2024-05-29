India granted consular access to arrested RAW agents

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has granted consular access to India for meeting two alleged RAW agents imprisoned in Adiala Jail under charges of espionage.

Diplomatic sources told Business Recorder that at the request of New Delhi, a three-member diplomatic delegation of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was provided the consular access earlier on Monday. They said the Indian High Commission officials met the two youth at the jail who hailed from the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Feroze Ahmad Lone, 29, and 24-year-old Noor Muhammad Wani were arrested from Gilgit-Baltistan on charges of spying for New Delhi. Both belonged to Gorez area of the Indian Occupied Kashmir’s Bandihurah town.

Indian media claimed that the both the youth had been missing from Occupied Kashmir since November 2018. However, sources maintained that the two had crossed border illegally and got arrested on spying charges. The two alleged Indian spies were recently shifted to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail from Gilgit Baltistan prison.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024