May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-29

New customs values fixed

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of Abrasive Products Grinding Wheel/ Grinding & Cutting Disc from China.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a new valuation ruling. The ruling said that the valuation methods specified in section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, were duly applied in sequential order to arrive at the Customs value of Grinding Wheel / Grinding Cutting Disc. The transaction value was found inapplicable due to wide variation of values in import data.

Moreover, different values were declared by different importers for the same product according to different origins. Identical goods value method provided in Customs Act 1969 was examined for applicability to determine Customs values of subject goods. The data provided a good number of references of absolute demonstrable evidence of qualities and quantities of the same commercial level, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China FBR Customs values Customs Karachi import of Abrasive Products Grinding Wheel

Comments

200 characters

New customs values fixed

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories