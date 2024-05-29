All political parties should forge unity for economic development: governor

LAHORE: Terming political stability vital to the country’s economic development, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said on Tuesday that all political parties should be on one page for the betterment and development of the country and the people.

Talking to the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, the governor emphasised that strengthening the coalition government was important to bring stability in the country. He added that party leadership has reposed trust on him and he would try his best to come up to their expectations by fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities in the best possible way.

He said that he would work for the development and improvement of Punjab province. He said that he will visit every district of Punjab province, especially South Punjab, very soon. He further said that consultation is very important to address the concerns of all stakeholders on the Defamation Bill.

Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani MNA was also present on this occasion. In the meeting, the overall situation of Punjab including matters of mutual interest was discussed.

Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani informed the governor about the stance of Pakistan Peoples’ Party regarding the defamation bill. He said that PPP believes in freedom of expression and our members were absent at the time of passage of the defamation bill. He also emphasised that the South Punjab Secretariat should be empowered.

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation led by General Manager Digital Media Asim Siddique of a media house called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday at Governor House Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said that digital media can play an active role in promoting positive attitudes in the society and bringing about positive social changes.

