C Square partners with fintech leader ABHI

KARACHI: C Square a leading provider of cloud-based customer experience solutions, announced a strategic partnership with ABHI, a fintech company at the forefront of the embedded finance revolution.

Through this collaboration, C Square will deploy Genesys Cloud, a comprehensive cloud contact centre solution, empowering ABHI to deliver a seamless and customer-centric experience.

C Square, a well-established consortium within the Pakistani IT landscape, boasts a proven track record of empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions. ABHI Pvt. Ltd., on the other hand, has carved a niche for itself by offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including Earned Wage Access, Payroll Solutions, and SME Financing.

By leveraging Genesys Cloud’s robust capabilities, ABHI will break down communication silos and create a unified platform for all customer interactions. This will empower agents to anticipate customer needs, proactively deflect inquiries, and ensure seamless resolution across various channels. The inherent scalability of Genesys Cloud will further enhance ABHI’s capacity to manage growing customer demands while adhering to the highest compliance standards.

