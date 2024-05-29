Govt’s refusal to allocate funds for universities: FAPUASA holds meeting to discuss notification

LAHORE: An emergent meeting of Executive Council of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) was held on Tuesday to discuss recent notification of Federal Government where it has refused to allocate funds for the universities in the provinces.

The meeting was presided over by President Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi, while General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Uzair moderated the proceedings.

The emergent meeting was called to discuss the recent notification of Federal Government where it has refused to allocate funds for the universities in the provinces.

The participants took stock of the severity of the decision and rejected it unanimously due to its devastating effects on the Higher Education sector, which is already suffering a lot due to the apathy of the government.

The Council decided to observe Black Day, on Thursday May 30, 2024, in all Universities of the country to record protest over the decision of Federal Government.

The ASAs has been directed to hold meetings and bring all stake holders along to raise the common voice. The Council also decided to hold sit in Islamabad next week for the legitimate rights.

Being the representative of the academic community across all universities in Pakistan, the President and General Secretary of the FAPUASA, vehemently condemn the federal government’s unilateral decision to cut the budgets of provincial universities. The decision is not only detrimental but also beyond the constitutional authority of the federal government.

Any decision regarding the budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) must be placed before the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, as mandated by the constitution.

The issue of the higher education budget is extremely crucial, which affects the entire nation. It is imperative that before making any cuts to the HEC budget, the government must allocate funds in accordance with the provincial shares. The federal government’s decision to cut the HEC budget will lead to the destruction of universities across the provinces, many of which are already facing severe financial challenges.

FAPUASA Pakistan, along with its provincial chapters, has continuously raised its voice through mainstream press, video messages, and letters to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and has also organized protests Despite these efforts, the government has shown a lack of seriousness in addressing the dire conditions of our universities.

It is crucial to remind that higher education plays a pivotal role in the economic development of a country. Undermining this sector will have long-term detrimental effects on our nation’s progress and prosperity.

FAPUASA strongly demands the government to immediately withdraw its decision regarding the HEC budget. Moreover, it is urged that the government should increase the higher education budget by up to 500 billion rupees in the upcoming federal budget. Failure to reverse this decision will result in the closure of universities nationwide, as most institutions will be unable to pay salaries and pensions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024