May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-29

China’s yuan edges lower

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped slightly on Tuesday as traders were wary ahead of key inflation data from major economies this week that could provide clues on the path for global rates over the short term.

Prior to the market open, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1101 per US dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 7.1091.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.2425 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2461 at midday, 11 pips weaker from the previous late session close.

The dollar waned on Tuesday following a slight pick up in risk appetite, but it held tight ranges against its peers before this week’s inflation reports from key economies including Germany, Japan and the United States.

Friday’s US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report will be the biggest focus for the market, as it is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. Expectations are for the index to hold steady on a monthly basis.

Yuan yuan price

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan edges lower

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories