China’s yuan edges lower

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped slightly on Tuesday as traders were wary ahead of key inflation data from major economies this week that could provide clues on the path for global rates over the short term.

Prior to the market open, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1101 per US dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 7.1091.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.2425 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2461 at midday, 11 pips weaker from the previous late session close.

The dollar waned on Tuesday following a slight pick up in risk appetite, but it held tight ranges against its peers before this week’s inflation reports from key economies including Germany, Japan and the United States.

Friday’s US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report will be the biggest focus for the market, as it is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. Expectations are for the index to hold steady on a monthly basis.