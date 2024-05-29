Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB raids Bahria Town’s office

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has conducted a raid on the office of property tycoon Malik Riaz’s Bahria Town in Rawalpindi.

Sources said that the NAB officials conducted the raid to seize some documents from Bahria Town’s office related to the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz in a message on, X formerly Twitter, on May 26 claimed that he was being pressured for “political motives”, but asserted that he would not bow before anyone.

He said that he had been pushed to the wall and was facing constant losses in his business.

