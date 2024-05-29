May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
CMOs partially meet KPIs

Published 29 May, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Cellular mobile operators (CMOs) partially met key performance indicators (KPIs) set in their licences and the applicable regulations with respect to voice services, webpage loading and latency, an independent survey about quality of service (QoS) carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed.

The PTA carried out independent QoS survey in 16 cities of Pakistan during 1st Quarter 2024.

During the survey, performance of CMOs has been assessed in accordance with the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations, 2021.

The survey drive comprised approximately 2,270 KMs travelling for each operator in 60 days to cover maximum areas of surveyed cities.

During the survey 0.25 million tests of mobile broadband, 45,000 calls and SMS while 0.13 million Ookla Speed test conducted.

During the survey, while conducting data test in technology auto detect mode, 4G/ LTE signal strength samples were recorded on survey routes. Telenor missed the KPI in most of the cities, while other operators met the required criteria as per PTA survey.

Latency is a vital indicator of mobile broadband performance as user experience is highly dependent of it.

During the survey, network latency was measured by calculating the ping between different websites and Ookla Speed Test servers.

However, all of the four operators missed the KPI were found non-compliant in most of the cases. Web page loading time of different national and international websites were tested, where not a single operator was found compliant in all of the surveyed areas. The operators met the KPI partially.

