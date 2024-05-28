May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Saudi king heads cabinet meeting after medical treatment, state media says

Reuters Published 28 May, 2024 07:12pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman headed a cabinet meeting on Tuesday after he underwent medical treatment for lung inflammation last week, state media reported.

State TV showed a video of the king chairing the meeting remotely with his sons Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in attendance.

The royal court said last week that the 88-year-old king would be treated with antibiotics until inflammation subsides following medical tests at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace due to “high temperature and joint pain”.

Crown Prince Mohammed, the de facto Saudi leader, postponed a visit to Japan last week due to the king’s health issues, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

