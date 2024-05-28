May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland signs $735mn missile contract with US

Reuters Published 28 May, 2024 07:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WARSAW: Poland has signed a $735 million contract with the US for the supply of JASSM-ER missiles, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday, as the country spends heavily to bolster its armed forces since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Warsaw is spending around 4% of its gross domestic product on defence this year and last week announced an agreement with the US for the delivery of a $960 million airspace reconnaissance system to monitor the north-eastern borders.

Poland says funding 20,000 Starlink devices for Ukraine

“Today we have signed a contract worth $735 million, another multi-million dollar contract, for the purchase of air-to-surface missiles,” Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news conference on Tuesday.

The missiles have a range of around 1,000 kilometres, according to the defence ministry.

