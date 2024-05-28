Russian rouble strengthens slightly against US dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the US dollar on Tuesday.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.23% higher at 88.42 to the dollar after trading in a range of 88.358 to 88.700.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.15% to 96.13 and gained 0.22% to 12.15 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, fell 0.1% to $83.05 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.38% to 1,178.36.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.26% to 3,307.66.