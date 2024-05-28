May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
London stocks open flat

Published 28 May, 2024

London’s FTSE 100 opened flat on Tuesday as investors await more economic data and comments from the Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey later in the week, while gains in precious metal miners kept the index afloat.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat as of 0716 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 inched 0.1% higher.

Precious metal miners gained 1.2% as gold prices held steady with the dollar easing.

This week, the markets’ focus will be on comments from BoE Governor Bailey on Thursday for more insights into the timing of the central bank’s first interest rate cut.

Among stocks, Legal & General Group rose 0.7% after Sky News reported homebuilder Persimmon was weighing a 1-billion-pound ($1.28 billion) bid for the insurer’s Cala unit.

Persimmon was down 2.1%, the most on the benchmark index. Meanwhile, prices in British shops rose at the slowest pace in 2-1/2 years this month, according to the British Retail Consortium.

