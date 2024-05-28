May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
India’s Adani Group plans e-commerce, payments ventures, FT reports

Reuters Published 28 May, 2024 10:49am
Photo: AFP

India’s Adani Group has been considering an application for a licence to operate on the country’s public digital payments network and is in talks with banks to finalise plans for a co-branded credit card, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports-to-power conglomerate is also in talks to offer online shopping through India’s government-backed public e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

