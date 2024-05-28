May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares likely to open slightly higher tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 28 May, 2024 10:07am

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers, while investor focus will be on the country’s biggest insurer, Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), after its quarterly earnings.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 23,022 points as of 7:29 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open higher than its previous close of 22,932.45. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4% on Tuesday.

Indian equity benchmarks have hit record highs in three straight sessions through Monday, but volatility remains high ahead of the results of the general elections, due on June 4.

The Nifty volatility index rose to its highest in nearly two years on Monday. “We may see further consolidation in the index ahead,” Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking said.

Indian shares inch lower in choppy trade

Meanwhile, investors eye LIC after it reported a drop in its new business margin in the fourth-quarter, which the company said was curtailed by weakness in its group business.

Its profit rose slightly.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, offloading shares worth 5.41 billion rupees ($65.1 million), while domestic institutional investors bought 9.23 billion rupees in stocks.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares likely to open slightly higher tracking Asian peers

US iterates support to reform plan

Youm-e-Takbeer collective effort of all facets of national power: PM Shehbaz

All set to dispatch high-level trade team to Iran

ECC allows SNGPL-based fertiliser plants to operate at Rs1,597/MMBTU

‘NAB ends probes’: NCPL demands PD pay Rs8.35bn withheld amount

Hydropower projects: PM tells MoC, MoF and PD to sort out ‘issues’ with Korean cos

Sri Lanka holds rates to manage inflation, foster economic stability

PM forms body on additional utility-scale renewable energy power project

Upcoming budget: FBR to issue new rules to process pending refund applications

Power supply to theft-free areas: KP govt, PD agree to reach formal agreement

Read more stories