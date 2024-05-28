Seven soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in KP

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have eliminated 23 terrorists in three operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said seven soldiers were martyred during the operations conducted on May 26 and 27.

On May 26, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Hassankhel area of Peshawar district, where six terrorists were killed and their multiple hideouts busted. However, during the operation, Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havaldar Shafiqullah were martyred.

Six other terrorists were arrested in the operation and multiple hideouts destroyed.

On May 27, in another operation conducted in Tank district of KP, the troops engaged the terrorists’ location and killed 10 of them.

The ISPR statement said the third operation was carried out in Bagh area of Khyber district, wherein the security forces hunted down seven terrorists, while two of their accomplices were injured.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, five soldiers were martyred. They were identified as Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt (32; a resident of Kahuta district), Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar (30; a resident of Poonch district), Sepoy Taimoor Malik (32; a resident of Layyah district), Sepoy Nadir Sagheer (22; a resident of Bagh district) and Sepoy Muahmmad Yasin (23; a resident of Khushab district).

Naik Ashfaq Butt served in the Pakistan Army for 10 years and has left behind a wife, daughter and two sons. Lance Naik Danish Afkar had been serving for six years and is survived by his parents, sister, brother and wife.

Sepoy Taimur Malik served with the army for 11 years and has left behind his parents, sister, brother, and wife. Sepoy Nader Sagheer served in the Pakistan Army for two years and is survived by his parents and siblings.

Sepoy Yasin served with the army for a year and a half and is survived by his parents and siblings.

The statement said a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said ISPR.