Commodities’ smuggling: List of 108 Punjab govt officials unveiled

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: The Ministry of Interior has disclosed the list of 108 officials from Punjab government, who are involved in facilitation of smuggling of essential commodities, providing serious dent to the national economy.

The list of the 108 Punjab government officials including two assistant commissioners has been shared with additional chief secretary for further action.

The ministry of interior in its letter also requested to take immediate and appropriate action against the identified officers involved in facilitation of smuggling activities and desired detailed report of actions taken.

