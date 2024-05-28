ZU launches Dr Aijaz Fatima Women & Children Centre

KARACHI: “In the loving memory of our people who have delivered their services to the nation, they should be remembered by establishing a healthcare facility or centre under their name for the betterment of the people of Pakistan,” said Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sindh Minister for Health during her address as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the “Dr Aijaz Fatima Women & Children Centre” (AFWCC), a collaborative initiative by Ziauddin University and Dr Ziauddin Hospital.

The launching ceremony of AFWCC was held on the 3rd death anniversary of Dr Aijaz Fatima. She was the founder of Dr Ziauddin Hospital, a renowned gynecologist and a pioneering figure in the medical community.

Dr Pechuho said, “The AFWCC is an adventure that holds immense promise. Creating centers for maternal and child care is crucial, and I strongly advocate establishing these facilities in the most remote, underprivileged, and deserving areas. These communities are in dire need of such clinics.

We should focus on setting up facilities that genuinely serve the people of Pakistan, particularly targeting the most underprivileged and underserved communities in the country.

The best way to reduce maternal mortality is to link communities with health facilities and deliver quality care, it is a fact that when a family loses a mother, we can understand the hardships a child goes through.”

Dr Aijaz Fatima Women & Children Centre (AFWCC) outlines a strategic direction focused on advancing research with the provision of quality care and accessible treatment to women and children. AFWCC aims to identify priority healthcare issues for optimal health care in the community and at Dr Ziauddin Hospitals, underpinned with the University’s research strength for solutions.

The AFWCC will benefit from the collaborative efforts of a multidisciplinary team at Ziauddin University. This includes the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Family Medicine, Public Health, ORIC, Nursing & Midwifery, Nutrition, Clinical Psychology, Research, and Molecular Medicine. Together, they will ensure that the highest standards of care and research are maintained.

While giving her welcome address, pro-chancellor of Ziauddin University Dr Nida Hussain said, “The establishment of the Dr Aijaz Fatima Women & Children Centre marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide high-quality healthcare and advance research in maternal and child healthcare. This centre is not just a facility; it is a testament to our commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of the women and children of this nation.”

“The centre stands as a beacon of hope, reflecting dedication to improving health outcomes, reducing maternal and child mortality, and ensuring that every woman and child receives the compassionate and comprehensive care they deserve,” she further added.

During his keynote address, Dr Syed Aziz Rab, CEO of Greenstar Social Marketing, brought attention by mentioning the facts that each year, approximately 12,000-14,000 women in Pakistan lose their lives due to complications related to unwanted pregnancies and pregnancy-related issues.

Dr Rab emphasised the preventable nature of these tragic losses, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive healthcare interventions. He highlighted Greenstar Social Marketing's commitment to addressing this issue by providing training to 23,000 service providers. Dr Rab expressed his organisation's enthusiasm in partnering with Ziauddin University and AFWCC to further expand these efforts, particularly focusing on empowering women through education on breastfeeding, family planning, and overall women's health.

“Dr Aijaz Fatima Women & Children Centre is more than just a health care centre; it's a sanctuary, where medical care meets compassion,” mentioned Prof Dr Muhammad Inayatullah Khan, Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University, in his concluding remarks.

Dr Khan emphasised Ziauddin University's commitment to providing specialised healthcare for women and children, citing the centre as a milestone in this mission. He stressed the university's dedication to both cutting-edge research and capacity building, ensuring a holistic approach to healthcare that combines expertise with empathy.

During the launching ceremony of AFWCC, Dr Talat Mirza, Executive Director of Research and Head of Molecular Medicine at Ziauddin University, provided insightful perspectives on research initiatives at the AFWCC. Prof Fatima Jehangir, Head of Family Medicine at Ziauddin University, introduced the AFWCC, outlining its objectives and highlighting its significance in addressing the healthcare needs of women and children in the region.

Earlier, Miraal Khalid, 4th year student of MBBS delivered a presentation on the life and legacy of Dr Aijaz Fatima, offering glimpses of her remarkable contributions to healthcare.

