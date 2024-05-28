Rainy spell forecast for upcountry

KARACHI: A rainy-stormy spell is set to beat the prevailing heatwave across the upcountry from today through June 1, but severe hot weather is heading to scorch Karachi from May 29, the Met Office said on Monday.

Amid the rainy-stormy weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Karachi is all anticipated to see an extended heatwave spell from May 29 to May 31, with maximum daytime temperatures to 42 Celsius and 80 percent humidity.

The Met forecast the prevailing heatwave may stay for one more day in the country's plain areas. The higher daytime temperatures have; however, begun dropping to 52 Celsius from the season's record high of 53 Celsius reported last Sunday.

Heatwave continued to seared Mohenjo Daro and Shaheed Benazirabad with 52 Celsius, each, Dadu and Jacobabad 51, each, Khairpur, Larkana, Rohri, Sibbi, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Sakrand and Sukkur 50, each, Khanpur, Kot Addu, Padidan, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan 49, each.

The Met informed that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect the upper parts of the country on the evening of May 28, causing dust storm, thunderstorm and isolated rains in different parts of Pakistan till June 1.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram are expected to receive the fresh weather in intermittent spells over the period.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur over period.

Dust storm, thunderstorm and isolated rains are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali till June 1.

Gusty winds may rattle Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on May 29 while dust storm and thunderstorm may roar in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani and Barkhan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met alerted the concerned authorities and the public to the stormy weather, which may strike high-rise structures, electricity poles, and other vulnerable objects, besides tearing across standing crops.

It asked the farmers to manage their crops according to the changing weather, encouraging the public to avoid exposing to the direct sunlight.

With the expected rainy spells, the prevailing extremely hot weather is likely to end across the upcountry from today (Tuesday).

However, it warned that heatwave like conditions may continue in the central and southern parts of Pakistan with daytime temperatures higher by up to 4 Celsius than normal.

