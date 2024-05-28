PBS launches 7th Agri Census with awareness seminar at SAU

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) commenced the 7th Agricultural Census in Pakistan with an awareness seminar at Sindh Agriculture University, The awareness workshop, orchestrated by the PBS at SAU Tandojam, on Monday.

Addressing the inauguration session, Syed Najmi Alam, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Livestock and Fisheries, underscored the pivotal role of the Agricultural Census in facilitating future economic planning. He emphasized the indispensable nature of data for research, stating that the world operates on research, while he advocated for an augmented budget for higher education.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, highlighted that while the last livestock census was conducted in 2006 and the agricultural census in 2010 separately, this time, the census will comprehensively include agriculture, agricultural machinery, and livestock jointly. He expressed confidence that PBS's completion of this agricultural census would substantially benefit agricultural research and economic planning.

However, he lamented the lack of complete authentic data in provincial statistical institutions and stressed the necessity for the country to rely on long-term policies and develop development modules.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (SS/RM) of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), remarked that Sindh Agriculture University is a pivotal institution, initiating the 7th Agricultural Census. He highlighted the importance of data accessibility in the technological era, advocating for streamlined data availability recognized by international institutions like the IMF. He also emphasized the significant assistance PBS's data provided during the 2022 floods in Sindh, envisioning the potential for issuing forecast alerts regarding floods or other disasters based on regional data with a successful implementation of a technology-based database.

Ayazuddin, Member Census and Surveys, and Ms. Rabia Awan, Deputy Director of PBS, disclosed that field operations are slated from August to October 2024, with enumeration of large holdings scheduled for August 2024. PBS aims to release the report on the 7th Agricultural Census in September 2025 post the completion of data analysis.

The workshop witnessed the presence of senior officers from provincial and district government entities, representatives from various provincial departments including Agriculture, Extension and Research, Livestock, Crop Reporting Service, Agriculture Engineering, Bureau of Statistics, Board of Revenue, and Education. Additionally, progressive farmers, university faculty members, and a substantial number of students graced the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024