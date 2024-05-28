NAO, Election Act amended

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government once again amended the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) and the Election Act, 2023, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the government once again amended the NAO, 1999.

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani approved the amendment in the NAB Ordinance.

The NAB Amendment Ordinance includes two major changes: The remand period for NAB cases has been extended from 14 days to 40 days.

The punishment for NAB officers making malicious cases has been reduced from five years to two years.

Additionally, the Election Act Amendment Ordinance introduces important modifications to the establishment of election tribunals: The ordinance allows retired judges, along with serving judges, to be part of the election tribunals handling election petitions.

These changes were implemented through amendments to the Election Act, 2023.

