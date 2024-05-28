May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-28

NAO, Election Act amended

Naveed Butt Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government once again amended the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) and the Election Act, 2023, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the government once again amended the NAO, 1999.

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani approved the amendment in the NAB Ordinance.

The NAB Amendment Ordinance includes two major changes: The remand period for NAB cases has been extended from 14 days to 40 days.

The punishment for NAB officers making malicious cases has been reduced from five years to two years.

Additionally, the Election Act Amendment Ordinance introduces important modifications to the establishment of election tribunals: The ordinance allows retired judges, along with serving judges, to be part of the election tribunals handling election petitions.

These changes were implemented through amendments to the Election Act, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NAB PMLN NAO Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Election Act 2023

Comments

200 characters

NAO, Election Act amended

US iterates support to reform plan

All set to dispatch high-level trade team to Iran

ECC allows SNGPL-based fertiliser plants to operate at Rs1,597/MMBTU

‘NAB ends probes’: NCPL demands PD pay Rs8.35bn withheld amount

Hydropower projects: PM tells MoC, MoF and PD to sort out ‘issues’ with Korean cos

Centre, KP agree to resolve electricity issues

Foreign investors: Jul-Apr profit repatriation up 250pc

PM forms body on additional utility-scale renewable energy power project

Upcoming budget: FBR to issue new rules to process pending refund applications

Power supply to theft-free areas: KP govt, PD agree to reach formal agreement

Read more stories